Mexico approves 5 shallow water areas in Round One oil tender
February 27, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico approves 5 shallow water areas in Round One oil tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico has approved the terms for five shallow water areas containing around 355 million barrels of oil equivalent as part of its Round One tender to open up the country’s oil fields, the country’s energy regulator said on Friday.

The whole of Round One covers areas including the Chicontepec basin and the Perdido area, as well as shallow and deep waters, and sees investment of up to $50.5 billion between 2015 and 2018, the energy regualtor said in November. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Ana Isabel Martinez, Christine Murray and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner)

