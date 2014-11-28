FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico offers 169 blocks in 19.945 bln boe Round One energy tender
November 28, 2014

Mexico offers 169 blocks in 19.945 bln boe Round One energy tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico will offer a total of 169 blocks between extraction and exploration in its first Round One tender to open up the country’s oil fields, estimating resources at 19.945 billion barrels of oil equivalent, the energy regulator said on Friday.

Round One covers areas including the Chicontepec basin and the Perdido area, as well as shallow and deep waters, and sees investment of up to $50.5 billion between 2015 and 2018. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Simon Gardner)

