UPDATE 1-Mexico offers nearly 20 bln boe in Round One oil tender

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s energy regulator said on Friday 19.945 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) would be offered under its Round One tender as the country seeks to lure over $50 billion in investment through 2018 to stem long-sliding production.

The Round One tender comprises a total of 169 blocks between extraction and exploration, as announced in August. The National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said it would also offer 14 so-called farm-outs in 10 contracts, in which former state monopoly Pemex partners with other firms on projects.

Round One is a key part of Mexico’s energy reform, which seeks to drive investment and expertise into the country’s long-shuttered sector and stem a decade-long slide in crude output in Mexico, where production hovers around 2.35 million barrels per day (bpd).

Mexico’s government has said it expects to offer the first contracts between May and September 2015.

Round One covers areas including the Chicontepec basin and the Perdido area, as well as shallow and deep waters, the CNH said. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Simon Gardner)