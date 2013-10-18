FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico lawmakers propose weaker peso in 2014 budget - draft
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico lawmakers propose weaker peso in 2014 budget - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance committee in the lower house of Congress will propose a weaker exchange rate estimate of 12.90 pesos per dollar in the 2014 budget compared to the government’s estimate of 12.60 per dollar, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.

The draft also confirmed that lawmakers were set to raise the oil price estimate in next year’s budget to $85 per barrel from the $81 per barrel proposed by the government.

By raising the oil price and factoring in a weaker exchange rate, lawmakers are effectively raising the amount of expected funds that can be spent next year after they threw out some tax measures proposed by the government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.