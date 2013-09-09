Mexico won't propose sales tax on food during current term-FinMin

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government sees its newly-unveiled proposal to overhaul the tax system as sufficient and has no plans to apply sales tax to food and medicine during President Enrique Pena Nieto’s term, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday.

The government on Sunday proposed raising taxes for higher earners, putting a levy on stock market gains and boosting social programs to help the poor, but it shied away from widening a controversial sales tax amid an economic slowdown.

Videgaray told reporters the government had no plans for any additional tax reform later in the term beyond the current proposal, which Congress must now debate. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Luis Rojas)