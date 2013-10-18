FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican lawmakers set to lower proposed 2014 budget deficit
October 18, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican lawmakers set to lower proposed 2014 budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The finance committee in Mexico’s lower house of Congress will propose a budget deficit of 1 percent of gross domestic product in next year’s budget, two lawmakers said on Friday.

The lawmakers’ bill would cut back the government’s proposal for a deficit of 1.5 percent of GDP.

Lawmakers also said, on condition of anonymity ahead of a committee vote, that they would raise the oil price estimate in next year’s budget to $85 per barrel from the $81 per barrel proposed by the government.

The higher oil estimate will help compensate spending plans after lawmakers cut back tax measures proposed by the government.

