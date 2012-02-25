FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's competition agency head testifies
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 6 years ago

Mexico's competition agency head testifies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Competition agency head testifies for eight hours

* Summons comes after violent scuffle over tie-up

By Cyntia Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s chief competition regulator gave testimony on an undisclosed issue after being summoned by prosecutors on Friday, weeks after a scuffle broke out when his agency tried to notify two companies about a blocked acquisition.

Eduardo Perez Motta, head of Mexico’s anti-trust agency Cofeco, testified for at least eight hours to federal prosecutors, a Cofeco source said.

The source was not authorized to say what the citation was about and a spokesman for the attorney general’s office could not immediately comment.

At the beginning of this year, a dispute exploded when Cofeco blocked Mexico’s largest broadcaster, Televisa , from trying to buy half of cell phone company Iusacell for $1.6 billion.

Televisa saw the bid as a way to expand into Mexico’s phone market, which is dominated by the world’s richest man, Carlos Slim, and his company America Movil.

But Iusacell is a sister company of the country’s No. 2 television network TV Azteca and Cofeco had concerns that ties between the two broadcast giants could lead to collusion in the advertising market.

When Cofeco representatives went to the Iusacell offices in Mexico City on Feb. 1 to notify the phone company about its decision, a violent scuffle broke out between security guards from both sides.

After the fight, the chief legal counsel for Iusacell’s owner Ricardo Salinas said the company was considering filing a criminal complaint with the attorney general’s office.

The Cofeco source could not confirm if Perez Motta was discussing the incident on Friday.

“Authorities have requested to keep a low profile because it is not over yet,” the source said.

Cofeco’s decision to block the Televisa-Iusacell tie-up could still be subject to revision, since both companies have the right to appeal.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.