FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican property investment trust prepares to list certificates
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican property investment trust prepares to list certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Prologis Property Mexico is preparing to issue its first certificates on the Mexican stock exchange and abroad, the company said on Monday.

The trust is a subsidiary of U.S. REIT Prologis, and has a portfolio of 177 properties used for manufacturing and logistics, with a gross total leasable area of 29.8 million square feet. Mexican REITs are known as fibras.

Fibra Prologis Property Mexico did not say when it would list the certificates, or what the offering would be worth.

Fibras, are similar to REITs and issue certificates that function much like shares on the bourse. They have become popular in Mexico this year, with several listings.

The financial institutions underwriting the deal are Banamex, Banorte Ixe, Actinver and Credit Suisse, according to documents filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.