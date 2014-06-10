FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico retailers' same-store sales slip in May
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico retailers' same-store sales slip in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retailers’ association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year dipped in May, underscoring sluggish domestic demand that has dragged on growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

The association, known as ANTAD, said so-called same store sales slipped 0.2 percent in real terms in May compared to the same month last year, while sales at all stores were up 3.9 percent over May 2013.

ANTAD sales had fallen in the first three months of the year before a bounce higher in April. ANTAD includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.