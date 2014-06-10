Mexico retailers' same-store sales slip in May

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retailers’ association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year dipped in May, underscoring sluggish domestic demand that has dragged on growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

The association, known as ANTAD, said so-called same store sales slipped 0.2 percent in real terms in May compared to the same month last year, while sales at all stores were up 3.9 percent over May 2013.

ANTAD sales had fallen in the first three months of the year before a bounce higher in April. ANTAD includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)