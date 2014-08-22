FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Comerci sells restaurant business to Gigante for $81 mln
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Comerci sells restaurant business to Gigante for $81 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana has sold its restaurant business to retailer Grupo Gigante for 1.061 billion pesos ($81 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci, said it had sold 53 Restaurantes California and Beer Factory eateries to Grupo Gigante’s Restaurantes Toks division.

Comerci, which operates up-market stores such as City Market in addition to mass-market chain Mega, said it will retain ownership of the Restaurantes California properties which it plans to rent out in long-term leases.

The sale will allow Comerci to focus on its core supermarket business, the company added.

Total sales from the restaurants acquired in the deal reached 717 million pesos ($54.7 million) since the beginning of this year, according to a Thursday statement from Grupo Gigante.

Grupo Gigante said the acquisition is in line with the company’s growth strategy. (1 US dollar = 13.1075 Mexican peso) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
