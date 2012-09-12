UPDATE 1-Mexican retailers same-store sales rise 4.7 pct in Aug

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retail association said on Wednesday that sales at stores that have been open for at least 12 months rose 4.7 percent in August from the same month last year.

The association, known as ANTAD, groups supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.

Walmex, a unit of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc , posted earlier this week a 4.1 percent rise in August same-store sales

ANTAD said its members’ total sales rose 10.8 percent last month from a year earlier.