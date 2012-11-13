UPDATE 1-Mexican retailers same-store sales rise 0.7 pct in Oct

(Adds total sales, Walmex Christmas preparations)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retailers’ association on Tuesday said sales at stores that have been open for at least 12 months rose 0.7 percent in September from the same month last year.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.

Walmex said on Monday that it had made early payments reaching 4.3 billion pesos ($326 million) to its suppliers so that they deliver products on time for a sale next weekend and for the Christmas season.

ANTAD said its members’ total sales rose 6.0 percent last month from a year earlier, the lowest growth rate since May 2011. ANTAD said the poor growth was because October this year had one less weekend than the same month last year.