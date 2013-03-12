FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican retailers' same-store sales up 0.2 pct in Feb
March 12, 2013 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexican retailers' same-store sales up 0.2 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retailers’ association on Tuesday said sales at stores that have been open at least 12 months rose 0.2 percent in February from the same month last year.

ANTAD also said its members’ total sales rose 5.0 percent from a year earlier.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores.

Earlier this month, Walmex said that sales at Mexican stores open at least a year fell 1.9 percent in February.

The company, which is under investigation by U.S. and Mexican authorities over allegations that it bribed local officials to speed up store openings, opened eight new stores and restaurants in Mexico and Central America in February.


