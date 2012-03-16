UPDATE 1-Mexico's Feb same-store sales up 6.2 pct-ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets, department and specialty outlets rose 6.2 percent in February from a year ago, retailers’ association ANTAD said on Thursday.

The organization includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana. In February, people bought clothing and shoes at a higher pace than general merchandise or groceries, ANTAD said.

Last week, Walmex said its same-store sales, or those recorded at stores open for at least 12 months, also rose 6.2 percent in February.

ANTAD, which groups more than 30,000 members, expects same-store sales to grow 4.5 percent in 2012.