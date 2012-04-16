REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mexico's March same-store sales up 6.1 pct - ANTAD

* Clothing, shoes selling faster than groceries
* ANTAD expects same-store sales to rise 4.5 pct this year
MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - Same-store sales for Mexican supermarkets, department stores and specialty outlets rose 6.1 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier, retailers’ association ANTAD said on Monday.
Consumers continued to buy clothing and shoes at a faster pace than general merchandise and groceries, ANTAD said.
Last week, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at least 12 months rose 5.6 percent in March compared with a year earlier
ANTAD includes leading retailers Wal-Mart de Mexico and Organizacion Soriana and has more than 30,000 members. The association expects same-store sales to increase 4.5 percent this year.