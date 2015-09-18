FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican drug maker Rimsa seeks buyers -Bloomberg
September 18, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican drug maker Rimsa seeks buyers -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Privately owned Mexican drug maker Representaciones e Investigaciones Medicas, or Rimsa, is up for sale and could be worth as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs is managing the sale of Rimsa, which has attracted interest from companies including Sanofi, Pfizer and Abbott Laboratories, the people told Bloomberg.

Rimsa officials could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Ken Wills)

