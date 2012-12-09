FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plane carrying U.S.-Mexican singer Jenni Rivera is missing
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Plane carrying U.S.-Mexican singer Jenni Rivera is missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera is missing after the plane she was travel ling in disappeared shortly after leaving the northern Mexican city of Monterrey early on Sunday.

The Mexican transportation and communications ministry said Rivera’s Learjet went off the radar about 62 miles (100 km) from Monterrey after taking off at 3:15 a.m. local time/0900 GMT.

Rivera was heading for the city of Toluca in central Mexico after a concert in Monterrey on Saturday night. The singer, two pilots and four other passengers are all missing, the ministry said. A search is continuing for the aircraft.

Born in Long Beach, California, to Mexican immigrant parents, Rivera has sold some 15 million records in her career and won several awards and Grammy nominations, her website said.

A mother of five renowned as an exponent of the Nortena and banda musical styles, Rivera turned 43 in July, according to Mexican media reports. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.