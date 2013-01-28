FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slim's retail chain sees relisting price at 27 to 32 pesos/shr
January 28, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Slim's retail chain sees relisting price at 27 to 32 pesos/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sanborns, a cafe and retail chain owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, has estimated a price range of 27 to 32 pesos per share for an upcoming relisting, according to documents on the stock exchange’s website on Monday.

Grupo Sanborns expects to raise around 10.8 billion pesos ($850 million) based on the mid-point of pricing guidance, the company said in a statement.

Including a greenshoe overallotment, the listing could raise some 12.5 billion pesos ($980 million), the company said.

The company operates coffee shops, restaurants and department stores including Saks and Sears in Mexico.

