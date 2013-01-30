FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slim's retail unit says to price share offering on Feb. 7
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

Slim's retail unit says to price share offering on Feb. 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim is planning to price a share offering of his cafe and retail chain Sanborns on Feb. 7, according to documents posted by the company on Mexico’s stock exchange on Tuesday.

Slim’s Sanborns is aiming to raise about $1 billion from the sale of an 18.1 percent stake, including the greenshoe overallotment. Sanborns began a roadshow for investors last Friday.

On Tuesday, Sanborns shareholders approved the share offering and named a board for the retailer, the documents showed. Slim’s conglomerate Grupo Carso currently holds almost all of Sanborns shares.

Slim, ranked by Forbes as the world’s richest man, controls a business empire that includes Latin America’s biggest telecommunications company, America Movil, as well as banking, construction, real estate and mining companies.

The Sanborn offering is open to domestic and international investors, and proceeds will be used to fund expansion plans, including possible acquisitions. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Citi are the bookrunners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.