FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slim's Mexican retailer Sanborns prices stock issue at 28 pesos/share
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Slim's Mexican retailer Sanborns prices stock issue at 28 pesos/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Sanborns, the Mexican cafe and retail chain owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, set the price for a stock issue it hopes will generate just under $1 billion late on Thursday at 28 pesos per share, the company said in a statement.

Sanborns said in a stock exchange filing that it expects to generate up to 12.1 billion pesos ($951 million) globally through the stock issue.

The share price came in at lower end of the expectations. The prospectus had a range between 27 and 32 pesos ($2.12-$2.51) per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.