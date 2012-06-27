FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexican homebuilder Sare soars on sale talk
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Mexican homebuilder Sare soars on sale talk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sare says focused on business, selling non-strategic assets

* Trading in shares suspended twice during day

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican homebuilder Sare closed up sharply on Wednesday after reports that the company could be up for sale.

Sare, Mexico’s third largest homebuilder, did not deny it could be sold but said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange it did not provide any information to website www.fundsamerica.com, which first published the report.

The website reported that Boston-based Beamonte Investments had plans to acquire the company for more than $100 million. Neither Beamonte nor Sare returned calls seeking comment.

Shares of Sare closed 19.13 percent higher at 1.37 pesos per share. The company, which specializes in urban housing, reported revenue of 402 million pesos ($29.43 million) in the first quarter of 2012.

Sare said in the statement that it is focused on the operation of its business and selling non-strategic assets to reduce debt.

Earlier on Wednesday, trading in Sare’s shares was briefly suspended twice, a standard procedure from the Mexican stock exchange whenever shares show very sharp increases or declines with no apparent cause.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.