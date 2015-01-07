FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renowned Mexican journalist and Proceso founder Julio Scherer dies at 88
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Julio Scherer, a leading Mexican journalist who in 1976 founded weekly magazine Proceso, a bulwark of investigative reporting in the country, has died aged 88.

Proceso said Scherer, who had been ill for two years, died of septic shock in the early hours of Wednesday.

A longstanding critic of Mexico’s government, which was ruled for most of his life by the Institutional Revolutionary Party, Scherer helped uncover the corruption, croynism and authoritarianism that regularly blighted local politics.

Also an accomplished author, Scherer was still landing major scoops when well into his 80s.

With Mexico descending deeper and deeper into a brutal drug war, Proceso in April 2010 published Scherer’s interview with Ismael “Mayo” Zambada, one of the country’s most wanted drug lords and ally of now-captured kingpin Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman.

Born in Mexico City on April 7, 1926, Scherer spent more than two decades at Mexican daily Excelsior, eventually becoming its editor-in-chief, before he left and started Proceso. (Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)

