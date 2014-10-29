FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scotiabank to invest 3.6 bln pesos in Mexico over next 5 years
October 29, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Scotiabank to invest 3.6 bln pesos in Mexico over next 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Scotiabank, Mexico’s seventh largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday it would invest 3.6 billion pesos ($268.00 million) in Mexico over the next five years to improve operations and expand its distribution network.

In a statement to Mexico’s bourse, the bank, a unit of Canada’s No. 3 lender, said it would also boost its energy project lending to projects worth up to $10 billion over the next five years.

1 US dollar = 13.4327 Mexican peso Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper

