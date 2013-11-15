FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico frozen food company Sigma files to go public
November 15, 2013 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico frozen food company Sigma files to go public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos, part of Mexican conglomerate Alfa’s on Friday filed a request for a public offering, Mexico’s bourse said in a statement on Friday.

Sigma sells well-known brands of meat such as Fud and Nochebuena.

The company said on Thursday it had launched a 695 million euro ($932 million) takeover bid for Spanish meat processor Campofrio at a price analysts said could tempt its leading shareholder to sell.

Sigma secured commitments from shareholders with 44.5 percent of Campofrio - a household name in Spain - meaning that it now needs to persuade China’s Shuanghui International Holdings to part with its 37 percent stake in the firm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
