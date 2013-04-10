FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Carlos Slim increases stake in America Movil-SEC filing
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 10:40 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's Carlos Slim increases stake in America Movil-SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - The world’s richest man, Mexico’s Carlos Slim, has increased his stake in his flagship phone company, America Movil, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Slim directly holds 14.4 percent of America Movil’s L shares , according to the filing. L shares make up the majority of the company’s capital.

In October, Slim held about 13.7 percent of that class of shares.

Other family members’ stakes also increased over the same period, according to the filing dated March 21.

The size of Slim’s stake in the company was not immediately clear.

America Movil’s shares have fallen almost 14 percent since the start of the year and the company has been aggressively buying back shares.

