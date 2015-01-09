FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slim's Carso, consortium wins U.S.-Mexico gas pipeline contract
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

Slim's Carso, consortium wins U.S.-Mexico gas pipeline contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A consortium including an energy company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim won a contract to build a 230 km (143 mile) pipeline to supply gas to central, northern and western Mexico, the state power company said on Thursday.

The consortium, which consisted of Slim’s Carso Energy and U.S. companies Energy Transfer Partners and MasTec Inc, presented the lowest bid of $767 million for the work.

That bid was significantly below the $1.365 billion budgeted for the project by Mexico’s state power company CFE.

The Waha-Presidio pipeline will run through Texas and connect with a pipeline in Mexico’s northern Chihuahua state, the CFE said in a statement.

Last year, CFE announced various infrastructure projects near Mexico’s northern border with the United States that are part of the company’s aim to boost U.S. natural gas imports and help lower electricity rates via cheaper inputs and more modern power infrastructure.

Slim’s conglomerate Grupo Carso makes most of its revenue from its retail and real estate businesses but in recent years it has been boosting its energy unit, which includes drilling and energy services.

Mexico last year finalized a sweeping energy reform that ended decades-long oil and power monopolies. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.