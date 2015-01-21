Mexico's Slim slightly raises personal stake in America Movil

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has slightly increased his personal stake in America Movil , the massive telecommunications company he controls, filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

According to the documents, since June 2014 Slim has raised his holding of L shares from 28.4 percent to 28.9 percent in America Movil, which has around 70 percent of the mobile market in Mexico and more than 60 percent of the fixed-line business.

Slim, who together with his family controls Latin America’s biggest telecoms company through a complex shareholding structure, is facing tougher antitrust regulation from the government as it tries to increase competition. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Richard Chang)