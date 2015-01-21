FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Slim slightly raises personal stake in America Movil
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Slim slightly raises personal stake in America Movil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has slightly increased his personal stake in America Movil , the massive telecommunications company he controls, filings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

According to the documents, since June 2014 Slim has raised his holding of L shares from 28.4 percent to 28.9 percent in America Movil, which has around 70 percent of the mobile market in Mexico and more than 60 percent of the fixed-line business.

Slim, who together with his family controls Latin America’s biggest telecoms company through a complex shareholding structure, is facing tougher antitrust regulation from the government as it tries to increase competition. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.