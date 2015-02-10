FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's son helps finance Fancy online store
February 10, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's son helps finance Fancy online store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s son, businessman Carlos Slim Domit, participated in a round of financing for Fancy, according to the U.S.-based online store’s blog.

It was not clear how much Slim Domit, chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Sanborns, Grupo Carso’s retail arm, had invested in the firm’s Series D financing round.

A spokesman for Grupo Carso said Fancy is seen as an ally in the company’s e-commerce strategy, but he declined to disclose the Slim family’s stake in the firm.

Fancy describes itself as a platform for social shopping, where members create lists of goods they wish to purchase and share them with other subscribers.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr

