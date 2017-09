MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso will make an offer to buy the outstanding shares of subsidiary Inmuebles Carso.

Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso has offered to pay 15 pesos a share for the 19.55 percent of Inmuebles Carso’s outstanding stock, according to a statement from Inmuebles Carso. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)