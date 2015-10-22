FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Soriana to exclude 14 stores from Comerci acquisition
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Soriana to exclude 14 stores from Comerci acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Soriana said on Wednesday it would exclude 14 stores from its acquisition of rival Comercial Mexicana’s operations after the competition regulator objected to the sale.

Mexico’s Federal Competition Commission, Cofece, approved the transaction earlier this month, after saying Soriana’s acquisition would reduce competition and raise prices for consumers. The move followed Comercial Mexicana’s decision to sell most of its stores to Soriana in January.

The scaled-down acquisition is valued at 39.2 billion pesos ($2.36 billion) and covers 143 stores, the companies said in a statement. ($1 = 16.6304 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.