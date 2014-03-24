Mexico's Soriana in solar power deal with South Korea's Hanwha

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Soriana will have solar power panels installed at 120 of its stores across Mexico under a deal reached with South Korea’s Hanwha Q CELLS, the South Korean company said on Monday.

Under the 20-year deal, Hanwha will install solar panels with Mexican construction company ILIOSS at stores in Mexico City and 15 states. The panels, which will provide 31 megawatts of solar power, should be installed by early 2015.

No investment details were given. Soriana was not immediately available for comment. Hanwha said it would finance all 31 megawatts. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Simon Gardner and Leslie Adler)