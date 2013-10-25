FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican supermarket chain Soriana reports higher profit
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican supermarket chain Soriana reports higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Soriana on Friday reported a slightly higher third-quarter profit in spite of lower sales, as it managed costs.

The supermarket chain said profit in the July-September period rose 1.3 percent to 799 million pesos ($60.7 million) compared to 789 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Sales slipped 1.6 percent to 25.404 billion pesos, but a 2.6 percent slide in sales costs compared to the same period last year helped the retailer report higher operating income.

The retailer said same-store sales fell 4.1 percent during the three-month period compared to the same period last year and it noted that its stores that target lower-income Mexicans had seen the sharpest drop in sales.

Mexico’s economy contracted for the first time in four years in the second quarter, hurt by sluggish consumption as well as lower government spending and weak demand for exports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.