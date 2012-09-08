FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sovereign wealth funds mostly positive about ECB move -CIC's Jin
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Sovereign wealth funds mostly positive about ECB move -CIC's Jin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Representatives of sovereign wealth funds meeeting in Mexico City had a generally positive sentiment about actions by the European Central Bank to support economy, a senior official with China’s $480 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.

“The ECB has taken proactive measures to handle the crisis,” said Jin Liqun, chairman of the supervisory board of the China Investment Corporation (CIC). “We believe that things seem to be under control.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.