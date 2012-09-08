Sovereign wealth funds mostly positive about ECB move -CIC's Jin

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Representatives of sovereign wealth funds meeeting in Mexico City had a generally positive sentiment about actions by the European Central Bank to support economy, a senior official with China’s $480 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.

“The ECB has taken proactive measures to handle the crisis,” said Jin Liqun, chairman of the supervisory board of the China Investment Corporation (CIC). “We believe that things seem to be under control.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Gary Hill)