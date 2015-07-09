FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico unveils new measures to protect struggling steel industry
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2015 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico unveils new measures to protect struggling steel industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico unveiled news measures to protect its struggling steel industry on Wednesday as slack global demand, oversupply from China and cheap imports from Russia have hammered steelmakers in Latin America’s second largest economy.

The measures come a month after Mexico imposed provisional import duties on hot-rolled steel from Germany, China and France amid an anti dumping investigation.

Later in June, the government announced import duties on cold-rolled steel sheet from China.

An Economy Ministry statement said the measures include adding 86 steel products to the “sensitive merchandise” list, flagging them for extra scrutiny, as well as beefing up customs controls to prevent avoidance of quotas.

The Ministry said it had 31 anti dumping quotas in places, and nearly half are imposed on Chinese products.

Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico’s largest steelmakers, said last month it would cut its work force by 20 percent, suspend investments and reduce production after what it called a drastic fall in prices. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.