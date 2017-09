MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mexco’s IPC stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in a month after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would hold interest rates steady near zero, dampening fears of an investor exodus from Latin America’s no. 2 economy. The index rose over 1.8 percent to 44,051 points, reaching its best level since mid-August. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)