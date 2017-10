MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s benchmark IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.13 percent on Monday, dragged lower by Carlos Slim’s phone company America Movil and Emilio Azcarraga’s broadcaster Televisa.

America Movil shares fell 3.75 percent to 13.08 pesos while Televisa shares were down 2.36 percent at 66.67 pesos ahead of the planned announcement of reform to the telecom sector that aims to curb the companies’ dominance.