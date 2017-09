MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico stocks rose 1.05 percent on Wednesday helped by Mexican mogul Carlos Slim’s telecom giant America Movil and stronger-than-expected U.S. data.

The IPC index firmed to 40672.52 points as shares in America Movil rose 1.59 percent and after data showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter.