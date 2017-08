MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's IPC stock index rose almost 1.5 percent in early trading on Monday, after strong losses a week earlier following the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

At 0840 local time (1440 GMT), the IPC was up 1.47 percent at 45,638.41 points. A week earlier it lost more than 3.5 percent amid strong volatility in financial markets. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernadette Baum)