Mexican stocks add 1 pct on U.S., Chinese central bank comments

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s IPC index gained 1 percent on Tuesday, after comments from central bankers in the U.S. and China eased recent concerns about a credit crunch and an end to stimulus measures.

The People’s Bank of China said it would not press banks too greatly in its efforts to curb easy credit as it sought to ease worries of a possible banking crisis.

Comments from two Fed officials downplaying the notion of an imminent end to monetary stimulus also boosted Mexican stocks.