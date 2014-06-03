FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical depression churns toward Mexico's Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

Tropical depression churns toward Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - A tropical depression was headed for the Pacific coast of Mexico on Monday, close to where national oil company Pemex has its largest refinery.

The tropical depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Tuesday, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The weather system was about 210 miles (340 km) south-southeast of Salina Cruz, where Pemex has its largest refinery which can process up to 330,000 barrels of crude per day. It was traveling north-northwest at 3 miles per hour (6 km per hour) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the NHC said. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.