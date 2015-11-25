FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Sandra strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
November 25, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Sandra strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sandra on Wednesday strengthened to a Category 2 storm, becoming the strongest ever recorded in the eastern Pacific for this late in the year, as it heads toward the Mexican coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Sandra was about 560 miles (900 km) southwest of the Pacific port of Manzanillo on Wednesday morning, the NHC said.

The hurricane is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before reaching the Baja California peninsula early on Saturday morning, according to the NHC’s forecast.

“Interests in southern portions of the Baja California peninsula should monitor the progress of Sandra,” the NHC said. “Tropical storm or hurricane watches may be required for portions of this area later today.”

Last month, Hurricane Patricia, which at one point registered as one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded, landed on Mexico’s Pacific coast, but did not inflict major damage.

Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex does not have any major installations in the storm’s path. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner and Paul Simao)

