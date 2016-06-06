Tropical depression forms off Mexico's southern coast

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - A tropical depression has formed off the southern coast of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday, adding it was expected to become a tropical cyclone within 48 hours.

The depression was located about 250 miles (402 km) southeast of the coastal resort town of Acapulco, which has been battered by storms in recent years.

The depression’s trajectory was not immediately clear, but Mexico’s Salina Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca, which has the capacity to process up to 330,000 barrels of crude per day, is the closest installation of state oil company Pemex . (Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Simon Gardner and James Dalgleish)