Patricia weakens further to low pressure area over Mexico -NHC
October 24, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Patricia weakens further to low pressure area over Mexico -NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Patricia, one of the strongest ever hurricanes, has weakened further into a remnant low pressure area over northeastern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

It said in its latest advisory that the storm was about 45 miles (70 km) southwest of the Mexican city of Monterrey with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph).

The storm’s remnants are expected to reach Texas later on Saturday or Sunday. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

