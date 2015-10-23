Powerful Hurricane Patricia hits Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hurricane Patricia struck Mexico’s Pacific coast as a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm on Friday, as one of the most powerful hurricanes in history threatened to wreak widespread damage and prompted mass evacuations.

Patricia made landfall at Playa Perula in the state of Jalisco, Mexico’s meteorological service said. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Patricia was the strongest storm ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere.