FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico publishes 250,000 T sugar import quota
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico publishes 250,000 T sugar import quota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details about quota)

MEXICO CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - Mexico published in its official gazette on Friday a 250,000-tonne sugar import quota for 2012 after a severe drought damaged some crops.

Under a trade deal, 10 percent of the quota is assigned to Nicaragua and the rest will come from the international market.

The economy ministry said earlier in the year it was considering the quota, but industry sources said the entire amount may not need to be imported.

The national sugar committee lowered its estimate for the 2011/12 growing season, which began in November, to 5.04 million tonnes this month with the harvest hit by Mexico’s worst drought on record.

Last season, the country produced 5.18 million tonnes of sugar and opened import quotas for 350,000 tonnes.

Mexico’s cane growers and millers still expect to export around 1 million tonnes of sugar to the United States this year. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.