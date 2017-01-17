FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico to lure undeclared cash with lower repatriation tax-decree draft
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico to lure undeclared cash with lower repatriation tax-decree draft

Alexandra Alper

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Seeking to boost its paltry tax take, Mexico's government will offer those holding undeclared capital abroad a lower tax to repatriate it and invest it at home, a draft of the decree obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The decree will offer an 8 percent repatriation tax to those who bring their undeclared funds back to Mexico by mid-year, as long as they invest the money in a host of assets including fixed assets and property.

The move is in line with similar moves by both Chile and Argentina.

Mexico's presidency declined to comment on the size of the tax, but said that President Enrique Pena Nieto would make an announcement on the issue later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.