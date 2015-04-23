UPDATE 1-Mexico regulator approves new telecoms, TV concessions

(Adds details on concessions)

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecoms regulator said on Thursday it had approved 12 commercial concessions for companies to offer a full range of telephone and television services as the country seeks to spur greater competition.

Mexico’s phone business has long been dominated by Carlos Slim’s America Movil, with Televisa the most powerful force in broadcasting. To open up the sector, the government last year finalized a series of major reforms.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it was authorizing 12 of the so-called universal concessions, which allow companies to offer triple and quadruple play services to customers in mobile, fixed-line, Internet and TV.

America Movil, which is subject to tougher regulation under the government reform, has so far been denied entry into pay television due to concerns it could be too powerful.

The new concessions did not include one to allow America Movil to enter TV, two IFT officials said. Many of the concessions had been pending since the days of the IFT’s predecessor, Cofetel, one of the officials said.

The regulator did not name the parties that were awarded the new concessions because they were still in the process of being notified, the IFT officials said.

The IFT also approved seven concessions for FM radio for social, non-commercial ends, one official said. The regulator also approved another universal concession to a civic body to offer services to higher education institutions. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Ted Botha)