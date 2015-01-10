FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico telecom regulator fines Dish Mexico, Telmex for tie-up
#Market News
January 10, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico telecom regulator fines Dish Mexico, Telmex for tie-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds America Movil statement)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator has fined both Carlos Slim’s fixed-line unit Telmex and satellite TV provider Dish Mexico for failing to disclose fully a tie-up between them, the companies said in separate statements on Friday.

The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) fined the companies for having a series of contracts that neither informed the regulator of, and which IFT said amounted to a merger, according to the statements.

Dish Mexico was fined 43 million pesos ($2.95 million) while Telmex was fined 14.4 million pesos.

The IFT also determined that Dish Mexico’s agreement with Telmex, the fixed-line subsidiary of billionaire Slim’s America Movil, did not damage the market, Dish Mexico’s statement said.

Dish Mexico is a joint venture between Mexico’s MVS Comunicaciones and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp.

The satellite TV company and Telmex had a deal to print a single bill for shared services but competitors complained to the regulator that their relationship violated the terms of Telmex’s concession, which prevent that company from offering broadcast or pay-television services.

America Movil on Friday called the relationship between the companies a “commercial alliance” and said it would fight the fine. ($1 = 14.5952 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby and Richard Chang)

