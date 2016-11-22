MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Mexico's telecoms regulator
on Monday launched a tender for 148 television channel
concessions across the country, in a bid to open up the market,
provide greater coverage options, and drive competition.
The 148 concessions are spread across 124 separate coverage
zones in Mexico, and provide access to channels 7-13 and 14-36
on the free-to-air network, the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) said in a statement.
Participants must express interest by Dec. 23 and the winner
will be announced by December 2017, the IFT said.
Mexico's free-to-air television market is dominated by
Televisa and TV Azteca.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)