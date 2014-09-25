Mexico to bring forward TV networks auction by three months

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexico will bring forward the auction for two new public television networks, aiming to declare winners by the end of March instead of June, the country’s telecoms regulator said on Wednesday.

The tender is part of a sweeping overhaul of Mexico’s telecoms industry and is aimed at taking away power from broadcaster Televisa, the world’s largest Spanish-language content producer, which many Mexicans say enjoys too much political power.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute also changed some other terms of the auction which it said were made in the hope of encouraging bidders to include proposals that foster national and local content.

Additionally, it made it a requirement that any international bidders be approved by the National Commission of Foreign Investment.

The tender is for 20-year rights to two national TV networks that would have a combined 246 frequencies transmitting to 153 locations.

Last week, German Larrea, the billionaire owner of mining giant Grupo Mexico, resigned from Televisa board’s after it emerged he is planning to join the bidding for the networks. Several Mexican media barons are expected to bid as well. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)